Bihar Council polls see steady early voting as JD(U) rift sharpens Patna contest

Voting is under way for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats, with 150 candidates contesting and more than 5.32 lakh eligible voters

Saran Teachers’ constituency records the highest turnout in the first two hours at 13.56 per cent; polling remains peaceful

The Patna Graduates contest draws attention as JD(U) MLA Anant Singh backs Jan Suraaj’s candidate against his party’s nominee

Polling for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats began on Friday, with Saran Teachers’ constituency recording the highest turnout in the first two hours as a split within the JD(U) added political interest to the Patna Graduates contest.

Voting opened at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm across 933 polling stations. A total of 150 candidates are contesting the biennial elections, with 5,32,847 registered voters eligible to participate, including 1,46,611 women and 37 third-gender voters. Votes will be counted on 27 October.

According to the chief electoral officer’s office, Saran Teachers’ constituency recorded 13.56 per cent polling in the opening two hours, followed by Patna Teachers at 12.88 per cent, Darbhanga Teachers at 12 per cent and Tirhut Teachers at 5.88 per cent.

Among graduates’ constituencies, Darbhanga led with 8 per cent turnout. Patna recorded 5.5 per cent, Kosi 5.14 per cent and Tirhut 4.81 per cent. Average turnout stood at 11.08 per cent across teachers’ seats and 5.86 per cent across graduates’ seats.

An election official said polling had remained peaceful.

The Patna Graduates seat has emerged as a closely watched contest after JD(U)’s Mokama MLA Anant Singh extended support to Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh instead of his own party’s nominee, Neeraj Kumar.

Kumar, a former minister considered close to former chief minister Nitish Kumar, is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Anant Singh has claimed that Kumar worked against him during last year’s Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Singh expressed confidence that Anuj Singh would win by a substantial margin, saying voters would ultimately determine the outcome.