Bihar Diary: BJP will pay for Modi–Shah blunders

On the day, 23 January 2024 looked like any other; but it will be remembered for a long time as the turning point if the BJP suffers a serious reverse in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

Polling is over in just 10 out of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with five more going to the polls in the third phase on 7 May. The stakes are thus wide open still— any speculation on the outcome is unwise, if not unwarranted, at this time.

However, there are straws blowing in the wind that indicate a certain direction, and a drift. On 23 January, still heady from the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya the previous day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to confer a Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, the former Bihar chief minister (1977–79) who first introduced the sub-categorisation of reservation for backward castes in the state.

The very next day, on 24 January, the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal were to (separately) celebrate Karpoori Thakur’s birth centenary. As Karpoori Thakur was from the naai (barber) community, an extremely backward caste, the BJP think tank probably believed that the Bharat Ratna would secure for it the support of all the state’s EBCs. (They make up 36 per cent of the population here.)

As a matter of record, Nitish Kumar was still at the helm of the RJD–JD(U)– Congress–Left coalition government in the state. Modi’s announcement of the Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur was immediately welcomed by the Bihar chief minister, triggering speculation of his imminent return to the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

BJP leaders in Bihar lost no time in rubbishing any such possibility. Indeed, at the BJP’s centenary celebration on 24 January, state president Samrat Choudhary and others denounced Nitish Kumar and registered their opposition to any move to induct the chief minister into the NDA. What followed is history. All senior leaders of Bihar BJP were summoned to Delhi and firmly asked to fall in line.