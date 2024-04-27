Bihar Diary: The coming of age of Tejashwi Yadav

The relatively low voter turnout in Bihar during the first phase of elections on 19 April may not have been entirely due to the scorching summer heat and the wedding season.

Enthusiasm for Brand Modi has dwindled compared to 2019. There is also palpable wariness among the BJP’s allies, which kept traditional NDA supporters (read: upper caste voters) away from the polling booths, say observers.

The less-than-warm relations between the BJP and Nitish Kumar on the one hand and between Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan on the other are open secrets. There is also uneasiness within the JD(U), as a large number of loyalists are getting ready for life after Nitish Kumar.

The first phase of polling also drew attention to the astute attempts by Tejashwi Yadav, the rising star of Bihar politics, to expand the social base of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) beyond the Muslims and Yadavs. For one thing, a conscious attempt to get on the right side of the Kushwahas, an important intermediary caste, was initiated during the Assembly elections in 2020 and has become more pronounced ever since.

The Kushwahas, numerically significant in the state, were at one time aggressively anti-Brahmin. Under the leadership of the late Jagdeo Prasad, the Kushwahas were at the forefront of a movement to burn the sacred thread, the janeu.

A section of the community still does not invite Brahmins to preside over rituals like marriages, with the bride and the groom’s exchange of garlands sufficing to solemnise the union. While the RJD fielded as many as five Kushwaha candidates in the 22 constituencies it is contesting, other INDIA allies—the Congress, the CPI(ML) and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party—put up Kushwaha leaders from three other constituencies.

The Kushwahas constitute just 3 per cent of the population; but in a bold move, the RJD—known in the mainstream media as the Yadavs’ party—gave them almost 25 per cent of its 22 allotted seats.

The CPI(ML), the most aggressive and organised Left party in the state, also fielded a Kushwaha candidate, Raja Ram Singh, from the Karakat constituency against former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who fancies himself the foremost leader of the community alongside state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary.

The RJD also put up a Kushwaha candidate in Aurangabad, traditional bastion of the Rajputs, which went to the polls in the second phase on 26 April. Sushil Singh, the sitting MP, has been elected from here thrice already—twice as a BJP candidate and once as a JD(U) nominee. Indeed, this constituency has never elected a non-Rajput candidate before, but this election may surprise us.