Bihar election: Fissures deepen in NDA as Chirag, Jitan Ram turn up the heat

Ram Vilas Paswan, a veteran Dalit leader, had also served as Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution in both Modi cabinets.

But Chirag now faces an additional challenge from his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who split from the LJP to form the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP). Paras has announced that his party will field candidates against Chirag’s LJP (Ram Vilas) — a move he describes as retribution for the BJP’s decision to accommodate Chirag in 2024.

Paras, who resigned from the Modi cabinet last year in protest, has vowed to ensure the “crushing defeat” of candidates supported by his nephew.

Analysts believe that such a split in the Paswan vote could benefit the INDIA bloc and seriously weaken the NDA’s prospects in several constituencies.

HAM (S) founder and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has also signalled growing unease within the NDA bloc. In a poetic post on X, he paraphrased lines from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s Rashmirathi to demand 15 seats for his party:

“If there is justice, then give half; if there is any obstacle, then give only 15 villages... Keep your entire land; we (HAM) will happily eat what we get, and not raise weapons against our kin.”