Bihar elections: Tej Pratap Yadav’s party announces 21 candidates

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, reasserted that he would contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from the Mahua seat as his newly-formed party, JJD (Janshakti Janta Dal), announced candidates for 21 seats on Monday, 13 October.

JJD state chief Madan Yadav confirmed, "Our national president Tej Pratap Yadav will contest the Assembly elections from Mahua in Vaishali district."

The move marks a significant political shift after Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) by his father earlier this year. Tej Pratap had represented Mahua until 2020 before RJD shifted him to contest from Hasanpur. His decision to return to Mahua brings renewed competition to the seat traditionally held by the RJD.

The JJD’s list of candidates also includes Sanjay Yadav in Madhepura, Taurif Rahman in Narkatiaganj, Dharmendra in Barauli, and Braj Bihari Bhatt in Kuchaikot, among others.

The backdrop to this political rivalry involves Tej Pratap’s expulsion from the RJD for six years, which followed a social media controversy regarding his personal life. Despite deleting the post in question and claiming his account was compromised, the move prompted Lalu Prasad to publicly disown him, citing 'irresponsible behaviour'.