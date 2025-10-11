Bihar Mahagathbandhan vows to crack down on mafias, pledges action across sectors

In a bold promise to restore integrity and accountability in Bihar, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Friday, 10 October, announced that the Mahagathbandhan government is determined to take decisive action against entrenched mafias that have long exploited the state’s governance systems.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh highlighted how corruption and criminal networks have pervaded multiple sectors, from infrastructure to education and mining.

Singh stated that “fake work” in roads, bridges, tap water projects, and village-level schemes has been rampant, allowing contract mafias to siphon off public funds. “Our government will not tolerate these criminal practices. Those responsible for defrauding the people of Bihar will face strict action,” he declared.