Bihar Mahagathbandhan vows to crack down on mafias, pledges action across sectors
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh highlights corruption and mafias affecting infrastructure, education, and mining
In a bold promise to restore integrity and accountability in Bihar, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Friday, 10 October, announced that the Mahagathbandhan government is determined to take decisive action against entrenched mafias that have long exploited the state’s governance systems.
Speaking at a press conference, Singh highlighted how corruption and criminal networks have pervaded multiple sectors, from infrastructure to education and mining.
Singh stated that “fake work” in roads, bridges, tap water projects, and village-level schemes has been rampant, allowing contract mafias to siphon off public funds. “Our government will not tolerate these criminal practices. Those responsible for defrauding the people of Bihar will face strict action,” he declared.
Education mafias, he noted, continue to rig examinations and manipulate results in schools, colleges, and universities, undermining the future of thousands of students. Paper leaks and recruitment mafias, operating with impunity, create irregularities in government hiring processes year after year. The Mahagathbandhan has vowed to clamp down on such operations and ensure transparency in education and employment.
The state’s mineral-rich districts — Gaya, Nawada, Rohtas, and Jamui — have also suffered from illegal coal and stone mining. Singh warned that the government would take stern measures against these mining mafias, along with those involved in contract killings and other criminal activities.
In addition, the Mahagathbandhan plans to formulate a comprehensive policy to rein in transfer-commission mafias, which manipulate postings and transfers for personal gain. “This work will commence immediately after the government is formed, ensuring that governance in Bihar is free from corruption and criminal influence,” Singh added.
With these measures, the Mahagathbandhan aims to usher in a new era of accountability, transparency, and justice in Bihar, signaling a firm commitment to protecting public resources and restoring citizens’ trust in governance.