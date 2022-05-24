Bihar political activity set to increase as Lalu arrives in Patna

RJD national president Lalu Prasad is expected to arrive in Patna on Tuesday to announce the Rajya Sabha candidates in the evening.



He is currently at the residence of his eldest daughter Misa Bharti in New Delhi. Besides him, Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav are also expected to arrive with him.



The nomination for the five seats of Rajya Sabha coming under Bihar begins Tuesday. It is expected that two seats can go to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), two to the BJP and one seat to JD(U).



The arrival of Lalu Prasad has significance in the context of the recent political developments. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have come close in the last one month or so and the relations between Nitish Kumar and the BJP don't seem to be so warm.