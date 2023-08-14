Bimal Gurung's GJM partners up with separatist parties KPP, BBMUS

The Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Monday joined hands with two other separatist forces — Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) and Beer Birsha Munda Unmilan Samiti (BBMUS) — extending the ambit for the proposed Gorkhaland state.

GJM spearheads the movement for separate Gorkhaland state proposed to be carved out of the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong and the plains and Terai and Dooars in North Bengal.

The demand is for a separate statehood carved out of the eight north Bengal districts -- Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Malda.

A formal announcement on this count was made by the GJM leadership after a meeting with the two other separatist forces in Darjeeling on Monday.