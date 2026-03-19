BJP, AGP leaders switch sides for tickets amid seat-sharing for Assam polls

Leaders from NDA (National Democratic Alliance) constituents BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) have switched parties in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections, in what appears to be a strategic move to secure nominations under the alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement.

At least three such cases have emerged in recent days, with leaders quitting one party to join the other depending on which ally is contesting a particular constituency.

Switches driven by ticket prospects

The latest instance involves Bhupen Roy, who joined the BJP after leaving the AGP and was subsequently named the party’s candidate from the Abhayapuri constituency.

Under the NDA seat-sharing formula, the BJP is contesting 89 seats, while the AGP has been allotted 26 seats and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will field candidates in 11 constituencies.

Sources indicated that Abhayapuri fell to the BJP after the AGP retained the adjoining Bongaigaon seat, prompting Roy to switch sides to remain in contention.

Bongaigaon is currently represented by AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury, who won a 2024 bypoll after her husband Phani Bhusan Choudhury was elected to the Lok Sabha from Barpeta.

Reverse flow to AGP

In a reverse trend, at least two BJP leaders have joined the AGP to improve their chances of securing nominations in constituencies allotted to the regional party.

Basanta Das from Naoboicha joined the AGP on Thursday, while Prakash Das had earlier shifted allegiance, seeking a ticket from the Hajo-Sualkuchi constituency.

Both seats have been allocated to the AGP under the alliance arrangement.

The chief executive councillor of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council, Jibesh Roy, also joined the AGP and is seen as a potential candidate from Bilasipara.

Former Congress leader Sahabuddin Majumdar has similarly entered the AGP fold, reportedly eyeing a ticket from Binnakandi.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 88 seats in its first list, while the AGP and BPF are yet to declare their nominees.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 9 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.