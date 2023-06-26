BJP-Congress engage in a war of “letters” in MP
Senior leaders from both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have started writing letters accusing each other ahead of Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have engaged in a “war of letters” ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.
Senior leaders of both the political parties wrote letters on different issues accusing each other on June 26.
First, a letter was written by senior BJP leader and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra to state Congress president Kamal Nath. In his letter, Mishra accused Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge of "promoting cow slaughter" and has sought Kamal Nath's reply on his statement.
Mishra said Kamal Nath claimed to have set up several cowsheds during his 15-month Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and on the other side, a minister of the Congress-led Karnatka government was "promoting cow slaughter" and pressuring police to put cow protectors into jail.
"Soon after coming to power, the Congress led Karnataka government scrapped anti-conversion law. The anti-conversion law was established to protect the rights of Hindu women. Now, a Congress minister is promoting cow slaughter in Karnataka. In my letter, I have asked MP president Kamal Nath to clear his view on this issue," Mishra said.
Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh. Singh, who is MLA from Lahar Assembly constituency in Bhind district, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has sought a meeting with him during his visit to Bhopal on June 27.
