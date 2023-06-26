BJP-Congress engage in a war of “letters” in MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have engaged in a “war of letters” ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Senior leaders of both the political parties wrote letters on different issues accusing each other on June 26.

First, a letter was written by senior BJP leader and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra to state Congress president Kamal Nath. In his letter, Mishra accused Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge of "promoting cow slaughter" and has sought Kamal Nath's reply on his statement.