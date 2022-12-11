BJP conspired against JD(U) in 2020 Bihar assembly polls: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday accused the BJP of working against the JD(U) in the 2020 assembly elections despite being in an alliance at that time.

He reaffirmed that parties opposed to the BJP can win with a "huge majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if they agree to join hands.

Addressing the plenary session of his Janata Dal (United) in Patna, Kumar alleged that his party's unsatisfactory performance in the last assembly elections was because of the then alliance partner BJP.

"They (BJP) should be reminded that never before had our party won fewer seats, either in assembly polls of 2005 or 2010. In 2020, we suffered as they tried to ensure the defeat of our candidates," said the JD(U) de facto leader about his former alliance partner which he did not mention by name.