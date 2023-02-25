BJP councillors inflicted life-threatening attack on me: Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi; files police complaint

Hours after the municipal House was rocked by fresh clashes between the councillors of the BJP and the AAP, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that a few members of the saffron party inflicted a life-threatening attack on her.



At a press conference here, she alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor.



There was no immediate reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Shortly before the media interaction held at the Civic Centre, the mayor adjourned the House and announced that the election to six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held afresh on February 27 at 11 am.



AAP MLA Atishi alleged Thakur was held by her scarf and dragged from the dais to one of the exit gates of the House.