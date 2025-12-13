BJP ex-MLA , son named prime accused in Karnataka voter fraud

The Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has named former BJP MLA S. Guttedar and his son Harshananda Guttedar as the prime accused in a voter fraud case linked to the 2023 Assembly election in Aland.

The first chargesheet, running over 22,000 pages, details what investigators describe as a systematic conspiracy to delete thousands of voters perceived as likely supporters of the rival Congress candidate.

Five others have been named as co-accused, and one arrest has been made so far. The Guttedars have secured anticipatory bail.

SIT still awaiting key data from EC

The investigation had stalled earlier this year after the Election Commission (EC) failed to supply crucial technical data, as first reported by The Hindu on 7 September 2025. After Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi publicly raised concerns, the Karnataka government constituted the SIT headed by Additional Director General of Police B.K. Singh.

SIT sources said Thursday’s filing is only the first chargesheet and more will follow once the EC provides the pending datasets. The team is now likely to seek court directions compelling the Commission to furnish the material.

Alleged conspiracy to delete voters

Guttedar, a four-time MLA who lost the 2023 contest to Congress’ B.R. Patil, allegedly hired Akram Pasha, who operated a call-centre-style firm in Kalaburagi, to identify voters believed to oppose him and delete their names from the electoral rolls. According to the chargesheet, the Guttedars had already marked suspected voters on the rolls.