BJP faces exodus in Haryana as Congress predicts 'tsunami'

The ruling BJP is grappling with unprecedented internal strife in Haryana, raising fears of an electoral defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Several senior leaders, including Kisan Morcha state president Sheoran, OBC state front president Karnadev Kamboj, Ratia MLA Laxman Napa, and influential leader Shamsher Gill, have resigned in quick succession.

Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh has also resigned from his ministerial position, signaling a significant political shift. Speaking to reporters, Singh revealed that the BJP had urged him to contest from Dabwali, but he refused. "I will only contest from Rania," he stated firmly.

These exits are seen as a significant blow to the party’s grassroots organisational strength. The departure of Mahamandaleshwar Darshan Giri Maharaj, a key religious figure, has added another layer of crisis to the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state.

The Congress has naturally capitalised on the BJP’s internal turmoil. Supriya Shrinate, head of the Congress social media cell, framed the spate of resignations as "the most accurate exit poll", declaring that a "Congress tsunami" is on the horizon in Haryana.