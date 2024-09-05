BJP faces exodus in Haryana as Congress predicts 'tsunami'
In 2019 polls, the BJP fell short of the 46 needed for simple majority, but tied up with JJP to form govt
The ruling BJP is grappling with unprecedented internal strife in Haryana, raising fears of an electoral defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Several senior leaders, including Kisan Morcha state president Sheoran, OBC state front president Karnadev Kamboj, Ratia MLA Laxman Napa, and influential leader Shamsher Gill, have resigned in quick succession.
Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh has also resigned from his ministerial position, signaling a significant political shift. Speaking to reporters, Singh revealed that the BJP had urged him to contest from Dabwali, but he refused. "I will only contest from Rania," he stated firmly.
These exits are seen as a significant blow to the party’s grassroots organisational strength. The departure of Mahamandaleshwar Darshan Giri Maharaj, a key religious figure, has added another layer of crisis to the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state.
The Congress has naturally capitalised on the BJP’s internal turmoil. Supriya Shrinate, head of the Congress social media cell, framed the spate of resignations as "the most accurate exit poll", declaring that a "Congress tsunami" is on the horizon in Haryana.
Congress, as per Haryana watchers, having strategically supported the wrestlers-farmers protests and voiced opposition to controversial agricultural reforms, has cultivated a base of rural voters who now seem more aligned with the party's agenda.
Incumbent chief minister Naib Saini’s retreat from the Karnal seat, a BJP stronghold, signals a growing lack of confidence within the party. Analysts believe that Saini’s decision reflects a broader fear of losing key constituencies, as defections by party veterans paint an increasingly grim picture for the BJP.
These high-profile resignations are widely viewed as a tactical shift by BJP leaders aiming to survive the shifting political climate. In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP secured 40 seats, falling short of the 46 required for a simple majority. However, the party managed to retain power by forming an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had won 10 seats, enabling them to form a coalition government.
As the Congress continues to build momentum, using issues like the wrestlers-farmers protests as a launching pad, BJP’s prospects in the volatile landscape of Haryana are looking increasingly precarious in the coming polls.
