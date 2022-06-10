BJP feels the ‘Rajya Sabha’ blues in Maharashtra despite courts, resorts and horse trading

When I began my career as a political correspondent, elected members of the legislative assembly from all political parties would disappear soon after the withdrawal of nominations for the Rajya Sabha. Even when the ruling party-- those days the Congress-- had a clear majority, there was the fear of cross voting by MLAs for a consideration.

The “consideration” was usually offered by businessmen or even newspaper barons who were wannabe politicians. In those days they wore safari suits, wined and dined not just the legislators but even journalists to get favourable, if completely overestimated, reports about themselves into print. And more often than not they succeed in breaking a couple of extra votes from ruling party legislators.

Soon the parties themselves began wining and dining their own legislators, sending them to resorts and offering them every luxury in the meantime. This soon became the norm during confidence votes in the legislature -- remember how the BJP in its initial years in Gujarat had sent its MLAs to Goa and they were caught on camera playing with a football in a swimming pool in their trunks? Until then these illustrious legislators had only been seen publicly in pristine dhotis or pyjamas. It caused a scandal but, of course, BJP eventually won that confidence vote.

Maharashtra took to this resort politics with great enthusiasm. As late as the 2000s when Vilasrao Deshmukh was leading a minority government in Maharashtra, he found some of his trusted MLAs had disappeared almost overnight. But then the Congress was in alliance with the NCP and it was incumbent upon the latter to save the government. So they began an exercise in ferreting out the places where these kidnapped MLAs could have been stowed and Jitendra Awhad, now an NCP minister in the government led by the Shiv Sena, discovered they were not at a five-star resort but at Raj Thackeray’s Matoshree Club in a Bombay suburb. He stormed the club unarmed and brought out the MLAs almost single-handedly. While Deshmukh was grateful, Pawar was furious. Awhad had gone in unprotected – what would have happened had Raj Thackeray’s men opened fire, Pawar raged at Awhad.