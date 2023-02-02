BJP fields former militant leader Bernard Marak against Meghalaya CM

The BJP on Thursday announced Bernard N Marak, its state unit vice-president, and a former militant leader, as its official candidate against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in South Tura constituency.



The saffron party will contest all the 60 seats in the Meghalaya assembly and announced names of all its candidates on Thursday.



It had last month decided to break away from the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance led by Conrad Sangma and go alone in the state election, a party spokesman said.