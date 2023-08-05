BJP has been taught a lesson: Assam Congress on SC judgement to stay Rahul’s conviction

Assam Congress President Bhupen Bora on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and asserted that the Supreme Court’s stay order on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Modi surname defamation case has taught the saffron party a befitting lesson.

Bora claimed that Gandhi earlier busted the unholy nexus between the much-talked industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this made the BJP desperate to oust him from Parliament.

“It was no doubt that a conspiracy was being planned by the BJP against Rahul Gandhi. BJP was very uncomfortable and fearful when our leader spoke on the Adani issue in Parliament,” Bhupen Bora said.

“The ruling party has used every tactic to stop Rahul Gandhi from speaking the truth. He was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than 62 hours.”