BJP has no courage to face Congress: Imran Pratapgarhi

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Monday declared that the BJP does not have the courage to face his party in Parliament, apparently referring to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session, currently on a break and scheduled to reconvene on 9 March.

"Those who dream of a Congress-mukt Bharat do not have the courage to come to Parliament and face the Congress," he said while addressing the party's Paigam-e-Mohabbat programme in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur.

Pratapgarhi termed the India-US trade deal a result of a "conspiracy" against farmers and small traders, and said its consequences would be visible soon.

He said the country was going through a difficult phase, and a ray of hope exists in Rahul Gandhi. "We are salesmen of Rahul's 'mohabbat ki dukan'. Salesmen of hatred are roaming in different parts of the country. If a leader is strong, he shows the way. Big hatred may be there, but love wins in the end," he said at the event organised by the party's minority department.

"Rahul Gandhi is changing the direction in which the winds blow in this difficult time," Pratapgarhi, also the AICC minority department chairman, said.