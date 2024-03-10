BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh quits party, joins Congress

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership citing "compelling political reasons", and joined the Congress.

Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Bijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi and joined the Opposition party.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," Brijendra Singh said in his post.