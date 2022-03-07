BJP leaders take lead in addressing rallies – will it be enough?

With the seventh and the last phase of polling ending on Monday, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that has taken a lead in holding rallies or roads shows in this election campaign which lasted for over two months. Will holding such a huge number of rallies pay dividends for BJP?

It is believed that the BJP leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed 550 rallies, while the national president of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav addressed over 200 rallies. For Congress, national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was a lone warrior who led one of the most decent and effective election campaigns and for Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati started late but picked up as the electioneering came to an end.

The BJP had taken a lead in the election campaign even before the election was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated many projects including Purvanchal Expressway and even paid foundation of Ganga Expressway. The PM also launched the second phase of Ujjawala Yojana from Ballia.