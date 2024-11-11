BJP-led Mahayuti’s campaign filled with hate, poison: Congress

The Congress on Monday, 11 November, accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of deliberately infusing "hate and poison" into its poll campaign and attempting to "disturb communal harmony in the state."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the campaign revealed the "sick mindset" of the BJP.

"The Mahayuti, led by the BJP, has only one agenda in its campaign. It is simply and only to polarise society on the basis of religion and to disturb communal harmony in the state. Such an awful campaign reveals its sick mindset," Ramesh wrote in a post on X.