BJP like ‘Bakasur’, hunger insatiable: Sanjay Raut on AAP MPs joining party

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on 25 April criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the defection of AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) Rajya Sabha MPs, likening the party to the mythological demon “Bakasur” with “insatiable hunger”.

The remarks came a day after seven AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, resigned from the party and announced their merger with the BJP.

“In Mahabharat, there is a demon called Bakasur whose hunger was insatiable. The BJP has become a party of Bakasur. It can eat anything,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

He alleged that many of the defecting leaders were “Page 3 leaders” who switched sides due to fear and personal interests.

“Let the garbage from other parties go to the BJP so that it becomes a dumping ground,” he said.

Allegations on pressure, investigations

Raut claimed that some leaders who joined the BJP had faced investigative action earlier, referring to cases involving business entities linked to Ashok Mittal.