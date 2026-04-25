BJP like ‘Bakasur’, hunger insatiable: Sanjay Raut on AAP MPs joining party
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader attacks defections, calls BJP a ‘dumping ground’; ruling party yet to respond
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on 25 April criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the defection of AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) Rajya Sabha MPs, likening the party to the mythological demon “Bakasur” with “insatiable hunger”.
The remarks came a day after seven AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, resigned from the party and announced their merger with the BJP.
“In Mahabharat, there is a demon called Bakasur whose hunger was insatiable. The BJP has become a party of Bakasur. It can eat anything,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.
He alleged that many of the defecting leaders were “Page 3 leaders” who switched sides due to fear and personal interests.
“Let the garbage from other parties go to the BJP so that it becomes a dumping ground,” he said.
Allegations on pressure, investigations
Raut claimed that some leaders who joined the BJP had faced investigative action earlier, referring to cases involving business entities linked to Ashok Mittal.
He also alleged that political pressure is exerted on leaders to switch sides, citing his own experience of arrest in a money laundering case in 2022, in which he was later granted bail.
Wider political criticism
The Sena (UBT) leader accused the BJP of engaging in what he termed “shameless politics” and criticised the broader political environment.
He also referred to recent remarks attributed to Donald Trump, linking them to his criticism of the ruling party, though no direct connection was established.
The defection of seven AAP MPs marks a significant political development in the Rajya Sabha, reducing the party’s strength in the Upper House.
Party-switching by elected representatives has remained a recurring issue in Indian politics, often triggering debates over anti-defection laws and political ethics.
There has been no immediate response from the BJP on Raut’s remarks.
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