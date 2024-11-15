BJP loots Rs 90,000 per Marathi family, gives back dole of Rs 1,500: Congress

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of looting Rs 90,000 from every Maharashtrian home owing to sky-high inflation and giving back Rs 1,500 by way of ‘Ladki Bahin’ dole.

Congress spokespersons Pawan Khera and Anant Gadgil said the BJP government at the Centre and state has fueled massive food inflation which has seen prices of all commodities skyrocket.

Citing instances, Khera said that items of daily use like onions sell for Rs 100/kg, and garlic is Rs 500/kg, besides unaffordable other essentials like edible oil, ghee, grains, vegetables, etc.

“The domestic budgets of the commoners and even middle-class families have collapsed due to the rising costs of all essential items of survival. By this route, the BJP government is robbing every Marathi family of Rs 90,000/year. The government must account for it,” said Khera.

“In a compensation of sorts, Maharashtra (the MahaYuti) is doling out Rs 1,500/month (Rs 18000/annum), but instead of tackling these burning issues, the BJP is diverting the peoples’ minds with slogans like ‘batenge to katenge’, ‘vote-jihad’ or ‘ek hain to safe hain’,” he said.