BJP makes budget for country’s 5%, giving benefits to its own people: Akhilesh

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mounted a blistering attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of crafting budgets that cater to only a privileged few.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Yadav said he had no expectations from the BJP or its latest Budget, alleging that successive budgets have been designed to benefit just “one-twentieth of the population”.

“When I have no expectations from the BJP government, what can I expect from its Budget?” he asked. “So far, the budgets appear to be meant for only five per cent of the country. Through the Budget, the BJP looks after its own people and ensures their progress, while the rest are ignored.”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said a meaningful Budget should bring tangible relief to the poor and improve everyday lives, something he claimed the current dispensation had consistently failed to deliver.

Targeting the government’s development claims, Yadav questioned the implementation of flagship promises. He asked how many smart cities had actually been developed, alleging that despite assurances of improved solid waste management, people had died after consuming contaminated water. He also pointed to India facing criticism on global platforms over air pollution, warning that deteriorating environmental conditions could deter investment.