BJP ‘no longer needs’ Eknath Shinde, claims NCP (SP) as Sena ministers skip cabinet meet
NCP (SP) says friction with Fadnavis shows Shinde is being sidelined; Sena ministers boycott meeting before truce is brokered
The NCP (SP) on Wednesday said the growing friction between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ministers was a clear signal that the BJP “no longer needs” Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto's remarks came a day after Shinde reportedly attended the weekly cabinet meeting alone, with his ministers staying away in protest.
Crasto said the episode exposed “Fadnavis’ lack of respect for Shinde” and indicated that the Sena ministers themselves had “scant respect” for their party leader. “If Eknath Shinde has any self-respect, he should walk out of the alliance with the BJP. If he does not move out at the right time, he will soon be shown the door,” Crasto said in a statement on X.
The BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP together form the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Crasto claimed the latest developments reflected a larger message from the BJP that it “does not need Shinde anymore”, especially as tensions rise ahead of local body polls.
The boycott by Sena ministers was reportedly triggered by unhappiness over the BJP inducting Shiv Sena leaders and cadres in various districts — a move seen as undermining Shinde’s hold over the party. The unease has been building for weeks, with Sena leaders expressing frustration at repeated poaching attempts.
A meeting between Fadnavis and the Sena ministers, led by Shinde, later helped broker a temporary truce. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shinde said all Mahayuti partners had agreed not to induct each other’s leaders going forward, adding that unity within the alliance remained intact.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines