BJP ‘no longer needs’ Eknath Shinde, claims NCP (SP) as Sena ministers skip cabinet meet

The NCP (SP) on Wednesday said the growing friction between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ministers was a clear signal that the BJP “no longer needs” Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto's remarks came a day after Shinde reportedly attended the weekly cabinet meeting alone, with his ministers staying away in protest.

Crasto said the episode exposed “Fadnavis’ lack of respect for Shinde” and indicated that the Sena ministers themselves had “scant respect” for their party leader. “If Eknath Shinde has any self-respect, he should walk out of the alliance with the BJP. If he does not move out at the right time, he will soon be shown the door,” Crasto said in a statement on X.