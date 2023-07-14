BJP received Rs 5,271 crore through electoral bonds, Congress slams PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received donations worth more than Rs 5271 crore through electoral bonds between 2017-2011, which is three times more than the donations received by all other national parties, said the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report.

Calling the donations received by the BJP 'opaque', the Congress on Friday slammed PM Modi.

Addressing media, the Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the electoral bonds scheme is nothing but a ‘money-whitening scheme.’ He said Modi government has ‘legitimised crony capitalism’.

“This effectively implies that Modi Govt’s controversial, corrupt and contrived – electoral bonds scheme is a ‘money whitening scheme’– which converts Black Money to White. It is a perfect way of legitimate, state-sponsored rent seeking and corruption,” said Khera.