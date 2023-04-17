Rahul in K'taka: BJP, RSS attacking democracy, spreading hatred

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the ruling BJP and RSS of attacking democracy and spreading hatred and violence in the country.

He also appealed to the people to support the Congress and ensure that the party wins at least 150 seats in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and comes to power with a full majority.

"Bidar is Basavanna's (12th century social reformer) 'karma bhoomi'. If someone first spoke about democracy and showed the path towards democracy it was Basavanna. It is sad that today across the country, people from RSS and BJP are attacking democracy," Gandhi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhalki, Bidar district, he alleged that BJP and RSS are attacking Basavanna's ideals of "equal partnership, equal opportunities, and that everyone should move ahead together".

"They are spreading hatred and violence in Hindustan, and they are taking away money from poor and weaker section people and giving it to two or three rich people," he added.