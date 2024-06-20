BJP-RSS hijacked our educational institutions: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy on Thursday, accusing the BJP and the RSS of hijacking the country's educational institutions.

Asserting that "apart from taking action after the paper leak, it is also very important to re-design the system to prevent paper leak", Gandhi added, "The Opposition will try to get these two things done by putting pressure on the government."

Taking a jibe at Modi, Rahul said, "There were claims that Narendra Modi managed to stop the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza conflict. Yet, for some reason, Narendra Modi cannot prevent paper leaks in the country."

The Congress has planned a nationwide protest on the paper leak issue on 21 June. Gandhi said he would also raise the issue in Parliament when the session begins on 24 June.