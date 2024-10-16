BJP running U-turn govt in Rajasthan, can't stick to single decision: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led state government, saying it is unable to implement a single initiative as it keeps making "U-turn" on its decisions.

He cited instances where the government withdrew its announcement on transfer policy of teachers in 100 days and conversion of English-medium schools to Hindi, among others.

"It has become a U-turn government because it is not able to get even a single decision implemented. Be it introducing transfer policy of teachers in 100 days, converting English medium schools to Hindi-medium, banning mobile phones in schools, the government has withdrawn all these decisions," Dotasra told reporters in Jaipur.