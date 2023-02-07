BJP scared of electoral understanding of Left, Cong in Tripura: Ex-CM Manik Sarkar

Claiming that the electoral understanding between the Left and the Congress has a “moral ground” in Tripura, CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar said that the ruling BJP is “scared of two of its rivals coming together” to oust the “fascist ruler” in the northeastern state.

He also accused the saffron party of “throttling democracy” in the northeastern state during its rule in the past five years.

“The BJP must be thinking about how its two rivals have joined hands. They are also questioning the morality of the electoral adjustment but the reality is that the people want to oust the fascist ruler from power,” he said at an election rally in Dhalai district's Surma assembly constituency on Monday.

Sarkar claimed that the Left-Congress understanding is “based on the people's aspiration to restore democracy” in the northeastern state.