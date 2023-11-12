BJP-sponsored media spreading canards about Congress leadership in Rajasthan: KC Venugopal

The Congress asserted on Sunday said that it is working unitedly to ensure its government is repeated in Rajasthan and alleged that a section of the "BJP-sponsored" media is spreading "canards" about the party's top leadership's activity in the desert state.

The assertion came after some media reports claimed that Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders are not focusing on campaigning in Rajasthan as compared to other poll-bound states.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal pointed out that party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have campaigned multiple times in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.