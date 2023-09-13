BJP suspends MLA over comments on Law Minister Meghwal

The BJP on Wednesday suspended MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The action followed a show cause notice to the Shahpura MLA, who is a former Speaker of the state assembly, from the party’s state unit president C P Joshi.

“The party president has suspended his primary membership and the matter has been referred to the (state-level) disciplinary committee for further action,” the panel’s chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.

The Meghwal versus Meghwal row erupted in the party as it geared up to take on the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in the assembly polls.

The MLA was served the notice on August 29, a day after he called the Union minister “corrupt number one”.