BJP talks about Lord Ram, not about goddess Sita as it is anti-women: Mamata at all-faith rally
TMC supremo underscores Bengal's pivotal role in preserving the principles of secularism and inclusiveness in the country
TMC (Trinamool Congress) chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the BJP for attempting to politicise religion ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, labelling the saffron camp as anti-women for omitting goddess Sita from their discourse about Lord Ram.
"They (BJP) talk about Lord Ram, but what about goddess Sita? She was with Lord Ram all along during his exile. They don't speak about her as they are anti-women. We are worshippers of goddess Durga, so they should not try to lecture us about religion," the CM told PTI.
While spearheading the TMC's Sanhati Rally, which coincided with the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, the party supremo underscored Bengal's pivotal role in preserving the principles of secularism and inclusiveness in the country.
"I don't believe in politicising religion ahead of elections. I am against such practices. I have no objection against those worshipping Lord Ram, but object to interference with the food habits of people," CM said in her concluding remarks at the rally.
The feisty TMC boss, accompanied by religious leaders of various faiths and party leaders, began the 'all-faith harmony' march from Hazra crossing and ended it at Park Circus crossing in Kolkata. The all-faith rally included visits to diverse places of worship, such as a temple, mosque, church, and gurudwara, aligning with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier in the day.
Accompanied by religious leaders from various faiths and key party members, the rally also included her nephew and TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Before commencing the rally, Banerjee started the day by offering prayers at the iconic Kalighat temple in south Kolkata, seeking blessings from the goddess Kali.
The procession, slated to culminate at Park Circus maidan with a grand assembly, saw Banerjee in her characteristic white and blue-bordered cotton sari, with a shawl draped around her neck. Along the route, she greeted the watching crowds with folded hands.
During the journey, Banerjee continued her inclusive approach by offering prayers at a gurudwara, a church, and a mosque in proximity to Park Circus maidan, the diverse religious interactions aimed at fostering communal harmony in the city.
The TMC, expressing solidarity with Banerjee's initiative, tweeted, "Smt. @MamataOfficial kickstarted the Sanhati Rally from Hazra Park. As thousands of people join this rally uniting all communities, the message 'Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava' resonates across the city! The secular thread of our nation that binds us all remains stronger than ever!"
TMC supporters carrying party flags and national flags enthusiastically shouted slogans in support of Banerjee and the rally as it progressed.
