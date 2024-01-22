BJP talks about Lord Ram, not about goddess Sita as it is anti-women: Mamata at all-faith rally

TMC (Trinamool Congress) chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the BJP for attempting to politicise religion ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, labelling the saffron camp as anti-women for omitting goddess Sita from their discourse about Lord Ram.

"They (BJP) talk about Lord Ram, but what about goddess Sita? She was with Lord Ram all along during his exile. They don't speak about her as they are anti-women. We are worshippers of goddess Durga, so they should not try to lecture us about religion," the CM told PTI.

While spearheading the TMC's Sanhati Rally, which coincided with the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, the party supremo underscored Bengal's pivotal role in preserving the principles of secularism and inclusiveness in the country.

"I don't believe in politicising religion ahead of elections. I am against such practices. I have no objection against those worshipping Lord Ram, but object to interference with the food habits of people," CM said in her concluding remarks at the rally.

The feisty TMC boss, accompanied by religious leaders of various faiths and party leaders, began the 'all-faith harmony' march from Hazra crossing and ended it at Park Circus crossing in Kolkata. The all-faith rally included visits to diverse places of worship, such as a temple, mosque, church, and gurudwara, aligning with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier in the day.