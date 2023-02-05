BJP tweaks Hindutva narrative in poll-bound Raj, focuses on folk gods

Tribals were also traditionally the vote bank of the Congress. In such a situation, the Mangarh programme was seen to be in the direction of connecting with the tribals strongly in the coming elections.



At present, mainly due to the presence of Sachin Pilot, the Gujjar community seems completely inclined towards the Congress in Rajasthan. The Malaseri program was organized keeping this in mind. The Gujjars play a decisive role in 15 seats in Rajasthan.



This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third visit to Rajasthan in the last 4 months at Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara.



Earlier, Modi had come to Rajasthan on a tour of Manpur in Abu Road and Mangarh Dham in Banswara. But on this tour, the BJP and the Prime Minister's Office strategically kept the Congress completely away.



In order to establish the BJP in Gujjar society and to strengthen its hold, the focus of the program was kept completely within the BJP and the Prime Minister.



This is the reason why Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was not invited despite it being an official program, said sources.