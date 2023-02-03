BJP using money from LIC, nationalised banks to benefit cronies: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP was using people’s money deposited with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and nationalised banks to benefit cronies of the party.

Speaking at a function in Purba Bardhaman district, the Trinamool Congress supremo lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the Union budget, claiming that income tax concessions are nothing but a jugglery of words.

“If this government stays for long, all banks will be closed. Life Insurance (Corporation) will be wound up. The way LIC shares are being sold... the way LIC’s and banks’ money - which belong to the people - are being used for the benefit of the party and some famous people close to the party, you don’t know whether you will get your money from banks or insurance companies,” she said.

She was apparently referring to the investment of SBI and LIC in the Adani Group, the shares of which have crashed following a report by US-based research group Hindenburg alleging financial irregularities by the Group.

Describing the Union budget as "full of lies", Banerjee alleged that the Centre was making tall claims with an eye on the 2024 general elections.