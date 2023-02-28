BJP vs BJP: Ex Rajasthan CM Raje & state chief Poonia to show their strengths on March 4

However, as Raje has another set of programmes, it is clear that she will stay away from this protest like earlier times when former CM and BJP organisation have been seen going parallel.



Even during Covid, Raje had launched her Vasundhara Jan Rasoi under which food was served to the affected while BJP was working under 'Seva hi Sangathan' campaign.



Raje has also been missing from bypoll campaigning as well as Janaakrosh Yatra recently organised by state BJP unit.



March 4 will be Vasundhara's biggest show of strength till date on the pretext of a birthday show. The leaders close to Vasundhara have taken care of the arrangements for the event.



Raje has continuously been making public her aspiration of becoming the chief minister again through Dev Darshan and religious visits. But being an election year she will show her strength and hit many targets in Salasar.



Along with this, in the midst of the ongoing upheaval in the BJP, many political implications will also emerge. Party State President Satish Poonia refused to comment on the matter.



There has not been any announcement by the party leadership regarding the event as it's her personal event. Still her supporters, former ministers-MLAs and office bearers are supporting it in all possible ways. Arrangements to make it a historic event had started several days back.



Whether the two party factions are able to make a mark in the long run for the forthcoming assembly polls, is yet to be seen.