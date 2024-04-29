BJP wants 400+ seats to change Constitution, abolish reservation: Congress

The Congress on Monday said that the BJP wants more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha so that they can amend the Constitution and fulfil the decades-old ambition of the RSS to abolish reservation.

It said this is the first time that a political party's goal is not only to win an election but also to secure more than 400 seats.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday shared media reports on RSS-BJP leaders' remarks in the last few years on "ending reservation" and alleged that they have been trying to do away with the quota in education and jobs for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

"RSS-BJP have been opposing reservation for 100 years. For the last 10 years they have been continuously attacking reservation--in 2015, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat had talked about reviewing reservation and its need and time limit.

"In 2017, RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya said reservation should be removed. In 2018, (former) BJP MP C.P. Thakur had opposed Dalit reservation," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

In 2021, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of the BJP had said the time had come to put an end to caste-based reservation, he said.