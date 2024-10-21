BJP’s central govt unable to handle law and order in Delhi: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, 21 October, attacked the BJP-led central government over the recent gang-related activities and shootings in different parts of the national capital, alleging that law and order was deteriorating in the city.

The BJP's central government has been unable to handle law and order in Delhi, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, claiming there are many active gangs in the city that are targeting the city's residents.

Bharadwaj demanded the BJP to present a report card of the steps taken by its government at the Centre in last 10 years to improve law and order in Delhi.