BJP's only campaign issue in Jharkhand is communal polarisation: Congress

The Congress on Sunday said it is clear from the BJP manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls that its only campaign issue is "polarisation and the spread of the communal virus".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the language of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who released the manifesto today, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma makes it clear that the BJP will only depend on the "spread of bigotry, prejudice, and incitement of hatred in the name of religion" during elections.

Jharkhand goes to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20.

Ramesh also said that the BJP is "silent" on issues of caste census and the Union Government's responsibilities to ensure the state's development.

"From the manifesto released for Jharkhand today, it is clear that the BJP has only one campaign issue: polarisation and the spread of the communal virus," the Congress leader said in his post.