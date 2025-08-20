Blanket ban on online real money gaming will kill jobs, revenue, innovation: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday, 20 August, attacked the Centre’s nationwide ban on online real money gaming (RMG), calling it “yet another Modi government blunder in policymaking.”

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, warned that the move would severely impact state revenues, jobs, startups, and investments. “India earns ₹20,000 crore annually from GST and income tax via online RMG. With this ban, states lose that revenue,” he posted on X.

The minister said over 2,000 gaming startups and more than two lakh jobs in IT, AI, and design could be wiped out, while ₹23,000 crore in FDI received over the past five years may dry up. “A ban kills India’s gaming talent pool and pushes entrepreneurs abroad,” he said, noting that nearly ₹7,000 crore spent annually on ads, data centres, sponsorships, and cybersecurity would also disappear.

Priyank Kharg warned that prohibition would drive users to unregulated offshore platforms worth ₹8.2 lakh crore annually, exposing them to money laundering, terror financing, and data theft. Even the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Rashtriya Raksha University have flagged such risks, he said.