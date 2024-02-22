Blocked X accounts: PM Modi has murdered democracy, he will get a response, says Rahul
Issuing a statement disagreeing with the Indian government directive, X has blocked certain accounts related to the farmers' stir in India only
The Congress on Thursday alleged that democracy is being "murdered" in the country after microblogging platform X voiced disagreement with the Centre's order to block accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' protests.
Attacking the Centre, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed the public knows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "murdered democracy" and will give him an answer.
"If farmers ask for MSP, shoot them — is this the mother of democracy? When the youth ask for appointments, refuse to even listen to them — this is the mother of democracy? If a former governor tells the truth, send CBI to his house — is this the mother of democracy?" Gandhi asked.
"Freeze the bank account of the most prominent opposition party — is this the mother of democracy? Section 144, internet ban, sharp wires, tear gas shells — is this the mother of democracy? Be it media or social media, suppressing every voice of truth — is this the mother of democracy?" the Congress leader said. "Modi ji, the public knows that you have murdered democracy and the public will answer!"
X has also called for extending freedom of expression to the affected posts.
The ministry of electronics and information technology had ordered social media platforms to temporarily block 177 accounts linked to the farmers' protests on the request of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), according to sources.
It said a writ appeal challenging the government's blocking orders remains pending and called for making the order public to enhance transparency.
"Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," X said.
The microblogging platform has provided the impacted users with a notice of the government's actions in accordance with the company's policies.
Farmers from across the country have been protesting to press the Centre for their demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waivers.
The protesting farmer leaders put their march to Delhi on hold for two days on Wednesday after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.