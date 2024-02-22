Blocked X accounts: PM Modi has murdered democracy, he will get a response, says Rahul

The Congress on Thursday alleged that democracy is being "murdered" in the country after microblogging platform X voiced disagreement with the Centre's order to block accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' protests.

Attacking the Centre, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed the public knows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "murdered democracy" and will give him an answer.

"If farmers ask for MSP, shoot them — is this the mother of democracy? When the youth ask for appointments, refuse to even listen to them — this is the mother of democracy? If a former governor tells the truth, send CBI to his house — is this the mother of democracy?" Gandhi asked.

"Freeze the bank account of the most prominent opposition party — is this the mother of democracy? Section 144, internet ban, sharp wires, tear gas shells — is this the mother of democracy? Be it media or social media, suppressing every voice of truth — is this the mother of democracy?" the Congress leader said. "Modi ji, the public knows that you have murdered democracy and the public will answer!"

X has also called for extending freedom of expression to the affected posts.

The ministry of electronics and information technology had ordered social media platforms to temporarily block 177 accounts linked to the farmers' protests on the request of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), according to sources.