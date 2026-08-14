HC interim protection to ex-TISS student for slogans supporting Umar Khalid

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to former Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) student Kamakhya Prasad Das in a case over alleged inflammatory slogans supporting jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Das approached the high court after a sessions court rejected his plea for anticipatory bail. Justice Prafulla S. Khubalkar extended the interim protection granted by the sessions court until 31 August, the next date of hearing, and directed Das to join the investigation on 19 and 24 August.

The prosecution alleges that Das and other students commemorated the first death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba on the TISS campus in October 2025 without permission, during which slogans supporting Khalid and Imam were raised.

Khalid and Imam are accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

A case was registered against Das, Abhirup Paul and others under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to unlawful assembly and obstruction of public servants, besides provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act concerning violation of prohibitory orders and police directions.