Bombay High Court orders inspection of EVM-VVPAT machines in Chandivali

Following an order by the Bombay High Court, the Election Commission of India will conduct an inspection of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the 168-Chandivali Assembly constituency.

According to Archana Kadam, sub-divisional election officer of Mumbai Suburban district, the inspection of EVM-VVPAT machines (limited to diagnostic checks) related to the 2024 assembly elections will be carried out on 16 and 17 April at a warehouse of the Food Corporation of India in Borivali (East), Mumbai.

During the inspection, the petitioner and Congress candidate Khan Mohammad Arif (Naseem) will be present along with his technical representative. In addition, all candidates from the 168-Chandivali assembly constituency, including Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Lande, have been invited.

Complaints regarding alleged irregularities in EVM-VVPAT machines have been raised before the Election Commission in the past. However, concerns surrounding EVMs have not been satisfactorily addressed by the Commission, according to critics. In the 2024 Assembly election from Chandivali, Shiv Sena’s Dilip Lande had won, while Congress candidate Naseem Khan finished second.

After the results were declared, Naseem Khan filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a technical examination of the EVM-VVPAT machines. In February, Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan directed that the machines be inspected. Two months after this order, the Commission decided to proceed with the examination.