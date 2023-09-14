Boycott of anchors by INDIA bloc vs boycott of anchors by BJP

Reminding the country that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself have in the past boycotted TV anchors such as Karan Thapar and Ravish Kumar, a leader of the Opposition INDIA bloc claimed that the decision was taken after long deliberation and "with a heavy heart", and recalled how the government had "hounded NDTV" under Dr Prannoy Roy, and media outlets like Newsclick and Quint among others.

The boycott of news anchors is neither new nor novel, he argued, and said it had become necessary as a last resort.

In a short video shared on social media by Pawan Khera, chairman of the media committee of the Congress, he said that for the past nine years, these anchors have been mocking Opposition leaders, twisting their statements, and refusing to ask hard questions of the government. Fake news has been pedalled, media trials conducted, and Opposition spokespersons given far less time during debates to put across their views.

The alliance partners, however, have finalised the list of those anchors for the boycott who have been spreading "hatred, fake news and the communal virus" in society, the leader said on condition of anonymity. The evidence of such conduct was already in the public domain and will be produced if necessary.