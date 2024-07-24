Brakes of economy have fallen off but govt's horn getting louder: Tharoor

Asserting that the Union Budget is in many ways emblematic of the government's "economic mismanagement and financial recklessness", Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the brakes of the Indian economy have fallen off but this government's horn keeps getting louder.

Participating in the general discussion on the Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor also took a swipe at the BJP over the renaming of Ayushman wellness centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, saying a certain constituency in Uttar Pradesh should have taught the BJP never again to "exploit a mandir for scoring political goals".

"This underwhelming Budget is a woefully missed opportunity. After all, this was the government's chance to prove to the citizens that after the colossal setback the BJP suffered in the recently concluded general election, the finance minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) have actually listened to the people of the country. But once again, they have let the people of India down," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"The Budget in many ways is an emblem of this government's economic mismanagement and financial recklessness made all the worse by its divisive policies," Tharoor said.

The Congress leader said when it comes to sectors as indispensable as public healthcare, the mantra of the BJP as with everything else has been to "rebrand and not revamp".