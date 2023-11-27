Telangana polls: BRS will rule from farmhouse if voted to power, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime in Telangana, alleging that all "big" leaders in the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are sitting in farmhouses and running the government, and the poor are becoming poorer while the ruling party is becoming richer.

Addressing a poll rally in Bhongir, about 50 km from state capital Hyderabad, she alleged that if the BRS is voted to power again, the government will run from a "farmhouse" and the land liquor mafia will rule the state, while there will be no employment opportunities available.

Appealing to people to vote for the Congress, she listed out the "six guarantees" announced by the party for the 30 November assembly polls.

"Big leaders of Telangana are sitting in their mansions and farmhouses and running the government... All its (BRS) leaders are sitting in big mansions. All their policies are for big business people only. They do not have anything for the small business people, middle class, poor, Dalits and Adivasis," she said.

"Telangana's poor are becoming poorer and the BRS party is getting richer," she added.