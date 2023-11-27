Telangana polls: BRS will rule from farmhouse if voted to power, says Priyanka Gandhi
The Congress leader slammed the Telangana government for corruption "from top to bottom at every stage" and incomplete projects, including Kaleshwaram
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime in Telangana, alleging that all "big" leaders in the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are sitting in farmhouses and running the government, and the poor are becoming poorer while the ruling party is becoming richer.
Addressing a poll rally in Bhongir, about 50 km from state capital Hyderabad, she alleged that if the BRS is voted to power again, the government will run from a "farmhouse" and the land liquor mafia will rule the state, while there will be no employment opportunities available.
Appealing to people to vote for the Congress, she listed out the "six guarantees" announced by the party for the 30 November assembly polls.
"Big leaders of Telangana are sitting in their mansions and farmhouses and running the government... All its (BRS) leaders are sitting in big mansions. All their policies are for big business people only. They do not have anything for the small business people, middle class, poor, Dalits and Adivasis," she said.
"Telangana's poor are becoming poorer and the BRS party is getting richer," she added.
The Congress leader alleged that whether the BJP or BRS, their policy is to just stay in power and become richer. The respective party leaders also become rich, she said.
"When elections come, they start poll management. They should be taught that Telangana people are not for sale," she said.
Asserting that the "dreams" of Telangana people have been shattered, she said there is corruption in the BRS government "from top to bottom at every stage", even as no project, including the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, was completed fully.
Alleging that the BJP supports the BRS government in Telangana, while the latter supports the former in Delhi, she said their third friend Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM supports both in the state.
MIM fights in 40 to 50 seats in other states, but in Telangana it fields candidates in only nine seats, she said.
"All these three parties are on one side and the Congress is on the other side," she said.
The Congress leader claimed that the BJP had become the richest party in the world and had given away the country's wealth to its industrialist friends.
Attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting at Kodangal, she said today the situation in the country is such that a farmer on average makes just Rs 27 a day while Modi's industrialist friend Adani makes crores of rupees.
The Congress leader claimed that the Centre a few years ago bought two aircraft for PM Modi costing Rs 16,000 crore, but refused to waive the debts of Uttar Pradesh cane farmers, which was at Rs 15,000 crore.
"When the farmers are plunging into debts, the Central government says it does not have funds to waive them off, but loans of big industrial houses are waived off," she alleged.
According to her, all government employees in the country demand to implement the old pension scheme, but the Centre says it does not have money.
She slammed the NDA government, saying when there is no money for youth, farmers and employees, it is spending on constructing a new parliament building, conducting G20 meetings and buying new aircraft.
