BSP nominating 11 Muslims for mayoral polls in UP seen as move to split SP vote bank

The Bahujan Samaj Party giving 11 out of 17 nominations to Muslim candidates for the election to mayoral posts in Uttar Pradesh is seen as a move to split the Samajwadi Party's traditional Muslim-Yadav vote bank and also gives a glimpse into the Mayawati-led outfit's plans for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

While the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have termed it a "vote-cutting" strategy, a BSP leader said his party has tried to project itself as the true well-wisher of Muslims.

Polling for the urban bodies is slated in two phases, on May 4 and May 11.

The BSP has fielded Muslim candidates for mayoral posts in the municipal corporations of Lucknow, Mathura, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Bareilly.

On the other hand, the SP and Congress have fielded only four Muslim candidates each. The BJP did not field any Muslim candidate for the mayor's seat.

"Every voter knows why the BSP gave so many tickets to Muslims. She (Mayawati) cannot win herself, so she has done this at the behest of someone else," the Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary told PTI.

"The BSP is the BJP's B-team and this is their strategy to cut votes. But now everyone is aware of all their tricks," he claimed.