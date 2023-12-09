BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities, he says will continue to oppose BJP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha member Danish Ali for "anti-party" activities. In a brief statement, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said Ali, the MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.

The move comes after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings along with other Opposition members on Friday to protest the government's motion to expel Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for "unethical conduct". Other BSP members remained seated in the house.

Ali has been actively joining Opposition ranks in attacking the BJP and its policies, though the Mayawati-led BSP has maintained its distance from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

In fact, immediately following her expulsion, Moitra stood on the steps of Parliament to issue a statement in which she referred to the incident in September in which BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri addressed Ali using highly Islamophobic language, and said no action had been taken against Bidhuri.

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra said in a letter to Ali, "You were told verbally many times that you should not make any statement or take any action against the policies, ideology and discipline of the party, but despite this you have been continuously acting against the party."