Budget 2024: Congress attacks Modi govt over massive unemployment, rising disparities

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over rising economic distress, unemployment and on the negative growth in the agriculture sector.

Three days before the interim Budget, Khera highlighted the alarming economic disparities at a press conference in Delhi, pointing out that the per capita monthly income of the bottom 10% is only Rs 6,000.

He also emphasised that household savings are at a 50-year low in the country.

Attacking Modi government over unemployment, Khera said unemployed youths are willing to go to war torn country Israel because wages are 13-14 times higher than India.

National Skill Development Cooperation (NSDC) has recently advertised 10,000 jobs in Israel, including roles like plastering workers, ceramic tile workers, iron bending workers, and framework workers. Lakhs of unemployed youths from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have taken part in the recruitment drive.