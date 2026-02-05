Budget session: Motion of Thanks passed without PM’s reply, LS deadlock deepens

In an unprecedented move, Parliament on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address without Prime Minister Narendra Modi replying to the debate.

PM Modi was scheduled to respond in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, but his speech was cancelled at the last minute amid a continuing standoff between the ruling party and the Opposition.

According to parliamentary records, this is the first time in over 21 years that the Motion of Thanks has been passed without the prime minister’s reply. The last time Motion of Thanks was passed without the prime minister’s reply was in 2004, when Dr Manmohan Singh was not allowed to speak.

Former Lok Sabha secretary general P.D.T. Achary noted that in 2004, the motion was put to vote straightaway by mutual understanding among political parties.

The Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been demanding that the leader of the Opposition (LoP) be allowed to speak in the House. The Congress has alleged that the LoP has not been allowed to speak for the past four days.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over Chinese incursions in Ladakh when BJP MP Tejashwi Surya questioned Congress’s nationalism. Gandhi cited former army chief general M.M. Naravane’s memoir. Gandhi sought to read out a paragraph from the book, which had been quoted in a magazine report.